Google Researchers Develop Language Model for Training Robotic Dogs

Google researchers at DeepMind have developed a large language model called SayTap that can translate human commands into instructions that a robotic dog can understand. The model allows the dog-like robot to comprehend basic commands, such as walking forward or backward, as well as more complex instructions, like catching a squirrel or running quickly on a hot surface.

To achieve this, the researchers assigned a “foot contact pattern” to the quadrupedal robot. The pattern indicated whether the robot’s feet were on the ground or in the air. By mapping these patterns to each of the robot’s legs, the researchers were able to teach the robot how to walk, trot, or jump in place. The language model translates natural language user commands into binary representations that can be understood by the robot. For example, when a researcher asks the robot to “trot forward slowly,” the language model translates this command into the corresponding binary pattern, which is then sent to the robot for execution.

What sets SayTap apart is its ability to process unstructured and vague instructions. By providing the model with a brief hint, the researchers were able to command the robot to perform tasks such as jumping up and down when told “we are going on a picnic,” or running quickly when told “act as if the ground is very hot.” The robot even demonstrated the ability to backpedal when instructed to get away from a squirrel.

The researchers describe SayTap as a new interface between natural language and the low-level controller of the robot. It allows the robot to follow both direct instructions and commands that do not explicitly state how the robot should react. This research highlights the potential of language models to bridge the gap between complex human language and machine instructions.

Source: Google DeepMind research team