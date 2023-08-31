Google Launches New Tool for AI-Generated Image Watermarking and Identification

Google has introduced a new tool for watermarking and identification of AI-generated images. This technology embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image, making it invisible to the human eye but detectable for identification purposes.

In collaboration with Google Cloud, Google DeepMind has launched a beta version of a new tool called “SynthID”. This tool is available to a limited number of Vertex AI customers, which is one of the company’s latest text-to-image models. It uses input text to generate photorealistic images.

According to DeepMind, while generative AI can unlock vast creative potential, it also presents new risks such as deliberately or inadvertently spreading misinformation. It is important to be able to identify AI-generated content for people. SynthID maintains its position even after adding filters or altering the colors of images.

The tool was developed by training two AI models on a diverse set of images, one for watermarking and the other for identification.

While SynthID cannot currently identify images with watermarks with full certainty, it can differentiate between images where a watermark may or may not be present and those where the likelihood of a watermark is very high.

Google sees SynthID as a promising technological perspective that can empower individuals and organizations to work responsibly with AI-generated content, although it is not foolproof against photo manipulation. The tool can also be developed with other AI models and techniques beyond audio, video, and text imagery.

For the interpretation of watermark identification results, the tool provides three confidence levels. If a digital watermark is detected, there is a possibility that a portion of the image is generated by ImageNet.

Google plans to integrate this tool into more of its products and make it available for third-party use in the near future.

