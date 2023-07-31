Google Ads Introduces Auto-Generated Advertisements Using AI

Advertisers and businesses can now utilize Google Ads to automatically generate advertisements, employing the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI). This new feature enables campaign workflows based on prompts from marketers, as stated by Dan Taylor, the vice president of global ads at Google. The system leverages insights from landing pages, successful queries, and approved headlines to create new creatives.

A recent McKinsey study reveals that AI has a significant impact on revenue within marketing and sales. During the Google I/O event, Taylor discussed the Gen AI tools, including Performance Max, introduced by Google to empower marketers and advertisers. Various brands, such as Myntra, Samsung, HDFC, and Tata AIG, have already experienced increased conversions by integrating AI into their marketing strategies.

Furthermore, Google is focused on addressing the growing concerns surrounding privacy regulations. To enhance privacy, Google has introduced features like Privacy Sandbox for web and Android. A survey conducted in the Asia Pacific market demonstrates that 8 out of 10 consumers recognize the importance of online privacy. If their trust regarding data is compromised, they would stop engaging with a brand.

Taylor emphasized Google’s decade-long investment in AI tools and its collaboration with the EU Commission to tackle concerns associated with Google’s ads business. The company aims to assist Indian businesses in leveraging AI tools, such as Google Product Studio. This tool enables businesses to create customized product images without the need for expensive photoshoots.

Furthermore, news publishers are increasingly adopting generative AI for content creation and optimization. As the internet economy is projected to grow six times to $1 trillion in the next decade, businesses not only compete with each other but also with marketers utilizing AI.