SpaceX Launches Secretive Military Spaceplane on Falcon Heavy Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to carry out a covert mission for the U.S. Space Force. The X-37B spaceplane, a reusable vehicle which serves as a classified testbed for space experiments, was the sole payload onboard.

Details about the mission have been kept tightly under wraps, as is the case with the previous six X-37B missions. The target orbit, mission duration, and other payloads remain classified. Interestingly, the windows of the X-37B spaceplane are blacked out, adding to the mystery surrounding the classified objectives.

Experts are particularly intrigued by the Space Force’s decision to choose the triple-boosted Falcon Heavy for this mission. In the past, the X-37B had been launched using SpaceX’s smaller Falcon 9 or United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket. The additional power suggests the possibility of reaching farther orbits, but without official confirmation, it remains a matter of speculation.

The X-37B, resembling a miniature space shuttle, will eventually return to Earth and land on a runway, much like a conventional aircraft. The Space Force stated that the USSF-52 mission aims to operate the reusable spaceplane in new orbital regimes, experiment with future space domain awareness technologies, and study radiation effects on materials provided by NASA.

The only known payload on this mission is NASA’s Seeds-2 experiment, which will examine the impact of harsh space radiation on plants. In the absence of further details, we can only await confirmation of the mission’s success and hope for additional information to be declassified.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of the X-37B spaceplane?

The X-37B serves as a classified testbed for experiments in space. Its specific objectives and payloads are largely undisclosed.

Q: Why did the Space Force choose Falcon Heavy for this mission?

The Space Force’s decision to use Falcon Heavy instead of the smaller Falcon 9 or Atlas V rocket remains unknown. Speculation suggests the need for extra boost to reach farther orbits.

Q: What is the known payload on this mission?

The only confirmed payload is NASA’s Seeds-2 experiment, which studies the effects of space radiation on plants.

Q: How many times has SpaceX launched Falcon Heavy?

This launch marks the fifth launch of Falcon Heavy in 2020 and the ninth overall since its introduction in 2018.

