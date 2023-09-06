God of War Director Urges Players to Experience Starfield on Game Pass

In a surprising move, God of War director, David Jaffe, has expressed his admiration for the newly released game, Starfield, and has even ranked it as one of his top three games of all time. Jaffe’s endorsement has caught the attention of many in the gaming community, especially considering his position as a highly respected game developer.

Starfield has garnered widespread acclaim for its breathtaking locations and the introduction of the New Game Plus mode, which adds a new layer of excitement for players. Despite some minor glitches, such as the infamous staring NPC bug and facial animations, players have embraced the game wholeheartedly.

Jaffe’s enthusiasm for Starfield is so immense that he is encouraging everyone to experience it for themselves. He advises those who do not own an Xbox console to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, as it provides an opportunity to play Starfield, even if only through the cloud. The director’s appreciation for the game transcends console loyalty, emphasizing that a great game should be appreciated regardless of the platform.

In addition to applauding the game itself, Jaffe urges gamers to move beyond the divisive console wars and focus on the joy of playing Starfield. He believes that the game’s brilliance should be enough to bring players together, rather than fueling unnecessary rivalry.

With Starfield now included in the Game Pass library, there has never been a better time to immerse oneself in the vastness of the game’s universe. Whether you are already a fan or curious to embark on this interstellar adventure, keep an eye on the latest news and guides available for Starfield.

Definitions:

– Game Pass: A subscription-based service offered by Microsoft that provides access to a vast library of games.

– Console wars: Refers to the competition between different gaming consoles, often involving passionate debates among fans.

– God of War: A popular video game franchise developed by Santa Monica Studio, known for its immersive gameplay and captivating storylines.

