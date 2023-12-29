NASA Launches OSIRIS-REx to Study Apophis, an Approaching Asteroid

Summary:

NASA has relaunched its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to study the asteroid Apophis, which is expected to pass within 32,000 kilometers of Earth on April 13, 2029. The ancient Egyptian god of Chaos lends the asteroid its name, but there is no need for concern as Apophis poses no threat to Earth. The spacecraft, which recently returned from a mission to asteroid Bennu, has been renamed OSIRIS-APEX (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security – Apophis Explorer) for its new mission. The mission’s principal goal is to gather information about the asteroid’s surface and its interactions with Earth’s gravity. NASA hopes to gain insights into planetary formation and the processes that shape asteroids. Apophis, an “S-type” asteroid composed of silicate and nickel-iron materials, is of particular interest to scientists due to its proximity to Earth. The mission is estimated to cost $200 million and is part of NASA’s ongoing efforts in planetary defense.

FAQ:

1. What is the purpose of the OSIRIS-APEX mission?

The OSIRIS-APEX mission aims to gather information about the asteroid Apophis, particularly how its surface changes when interacting with Earth’s gravity. NASA scientists hope to gain insights into planetary formation and the processes that shape asteroids.

2. What is the composition of Apophis?

Apophis is an “S-type” asteroid composed of silicate and nickel-iron materials. This distinguishes it from “C-type” asteroids, which are rich in carbon.

3. Is Apophis a threat to Earth?

No, Apophis poses no threat to Earth. It is expected to pass within 32,000 kilometers of our planet on April 13, 2029, but there is no risk of collision.

Sources:

