Google Adds Native Translate Capability to Gmail for Android and iOS

Google has announced that it is adding a native translate capability to Gmail for Android and iOS. It is a long-awaited feature that has been available on the web client for some time.

The translate feature is being rolled out via a server-side update. Users can check if it is available to them by tapping the second overflow menu in the message body and looking for the option to “Translate.” This brings up a banner with a settings gear that allows users to select a language other than “Detect language.” Over 100 languages are supported.

Before the message body of an email, Gmail will now show a “Translate to” banner. Tapping this banner will update the content below, giving users the ability to “Show original” text again and to “Automatically translate” a specific language in the future.

Users can also manually translate a language by accessing the three-dot overflow menu in the top-right corner of the screen. If an email is not recognized, users can disable the translation feature for that specific language by clicking on the “x” on the banner and selecting “Don’t translate [language] again.”

The translation feature is currently rolling out for Gmail on Android and will be available on iOS in the coming weeks. This integration eliminates the need for users to open emails on their computers or take screenshots on mobile devices to translate text using Google Lens or Translate.

The new native translate capability will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.