General Motors Launches Consumer Education Program for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
General Motors (GM) has introduced a consumer education program called “Hands Free, Eyes On” to enhance consumer confidence in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as Super Cruise. The program’s objective is to provide consumers with comprehensive information about the advantages and capabilities of ADAS, ensuring that they are well-informed on how to effectively utilize these technologies. GM believes that increased adoption of ADAS is vital in its pursuit of zero crashes. It emphasizes the importance of drivers keeping their eyes on the road and remaining attentive, despite the hands-free features offered by ADAS.

In related news about autonomous vehicles, Waymo has declared that Austin, Texas will become its fourth major ride-hailing city, joining Metro Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Waymo has been conducting tests in downtown Austin to familiarize its self-driving technology with the city’s roadways. The company plans to commence operations in Austin this autumn, offering fully autonomous rides to the public. Waymo is confident that its service will be well-received in Austin and will cover a significant portion of the city.

Meanwhile, Applied Intuition, a provider of tools and software for autonomous vehicle development, has expanded its presence in Michigan. The company has opened a new office in Royal Oak, demonstrating its dedication to the automotive and defense sectors. Applied Intuition showcased its simulation software and tools for commercial and defense purposes during the grand opening, attended by Representative Haley Stevens. Policymakers in Congress, including Representative Debbie Dingell, recognize the significance of companies like Applied Intuition in advancing autonomous vehicle technology and bolstering national security. Rep. Dingell has played a crucial role in shaping AV policy in Congress and actively supports the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles.

