GM Announces Development of New Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicle

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra has announced that General Motors will be developing a new version of the Chevy Bolt electric vehicle. The decision comes as GM has decided to halt production of the current model in order to convert the plant to electric pickups.

The new Bolt will come equipped with GM’s advanced Ultium batteries, motors, and software, which were not available at the time the current model was released. Barra expects that the new Bolt will be developed faster and at a lower cost than previous models, with a possible release within three years.

The decision to discontinue the current Bolt model received mixed reactions. However, a price reduction and the introduction of the Bolt EUV model led to record sales in 2022. In the first half of 2023, the Bolt and EUV accounted for over 90% of GM’s EV sales.

Customers have expressed their desires for the upcoming “Son of Bolt” model, with requests ranging from all-wheel drive and rear bicycle hitch to a roof rack for kayaks and a 120v outlet for charging e-bikes. Many have also emphasized the need for improvements in range, price, and charging times.

While some consumers suggested the possibility of a plug-in hybrid model, most expect the new Bolt to remain an electric-only vehicle. There were also requests for faster DC fast charging, improved heat pump heating for better range in winter, and a reduction in the use of piano black plastic in the interior.

Overall, consumers are eagerly anticipating the release of the new Chevy Bolt, hoping for a vehicle that offers enhanced features, performance, and affordability.