The August Supermoon: A Spectacular Celestial Event

On the onset of August, skywatchers are in for a treat as a remarkable supermoon takes center stage. This celestial event will unfold on Tuesday evening and extend into Wednesday, bringing us the second-largest moon of the year. Supermoons occur when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, resulting in a stunning display. These full moons can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter compared to regular full moons.

While there is no official definition for classifying supermoons, it is widely accepted that we experience four of these extraordinary events each year. Occurring consecutively and approximately 29½ days apart, supermoons have captivated humans for centuries.

In North America, the August full moon is referred to as the sturgeon moon. This name stems from ancient Native American traditions when this time of year marked the beginning of the spawning season for the largest freshwater fish in the region. Indigenous tribes residing around the Great Lakes regarded the sturgeon moon as a signal that August was the prime time for sturgeon fishing.

The supermoon will reach its fullest point at 2:32 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, but the best viewing experience will be during moonrise. Across the United States, viewers can witness the moonrise between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time. This particular supermoon affords us the opportunity to observe the moon’s craters and dark volcanic regions with the naked eye, offering valuable insights into its geological history spanning billions of years.

If you happen to miss the August supermoon, fret not, for another astronomical wonder awaits. On August 31, there will be a chance to witness a super blue moon. Super blue moons occur when two supermoons coincide within a single month. The most recent one graced the sky on January 31, 2018, and the next occurrence will not be until January 31, 2037. Don’t miss the chance to witness these awe-inspiring celestial displays!