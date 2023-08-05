Globalstar Reports 50% YoY Increase in Quarterly Sales

Globalstar, the operator responsible for Apple’s satellite-enabled SOS app, has announced a significant growth in quarterly sales. Their revenue for the quarter reached $55 million, marking a 50% year-on-year increase. Almost half of this revenue came from wholesale capacity service revenues, which were driven by Apple’s use of Globalstar’s satellites for iPhone emergency messaging.

Furthermore, Globalstar’s commercial IoT business contributed $9 million to the overall revenue. In order to expand its IoT services, Globalstar plans to introduce two-way connectivity by the end of 2023. Currently, their IoT services rely on one-way connectivity for tracking and monitoring in areas with limited or no terrestrial network coverage. The addition of two-way functionality will grant customers command and control capabilities.

Apple has played a significant role in supporting Globalstar’s satellite initiatives. They are funding 17 satellites for Globalstar’s low Earth orbit fleet and, in return, obtaining 85% of their capacity for emergency messaging. The remaining 15% capacity will be utilized for a notable increase in commercial IoT subscribers. Globalstar aims to initiate beta services for the two-way IoT module later this year. Additionally, the company’s next-generation satellites are scheduled for launch in 2025 and are currently undergoing critical design reviews.

Globalstar has resolved supply chain issues that were previously hindering production, and they have now accumulated a six-month “safety stock” for all their products. Although Spot service revenues experienced a 4% decline in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, the CEO remains optimistic about an increase in subscriber numbers. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant boost, amounting to $27 million, which reflects an 86% increase.

In light of these positive developments, Globalstar has raised its earnings guidance for 2023. They now anticipate revenue between $200 million and $230 million, which represents a 35% to 55% growth compared to 2022. It is important to note that this guidance does not include revenue from leasing spectrum for terrestrial use. Globalstar expects a considerable rise in the utilization of its Band 53 frequencies as discussions with terrestrial partners and regulators continue.