Global Premium Smartphone Market Predicted to Reach New Record in 2023

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, the global premium smartphone market is expected to experience a 6% year-over-year growth in 2023, setting a new sales record. This positive outlook contrasts with the projected decline for the global smartphone market as a whole.

Counterpoint Research predicts that the premium segment will account for nearly one-fourth of the global smartphone market sales and 60% of the revenues in 2023. The research firm also notes that the premium segment has been a growth area in an otherwise weak market.

While Apple has been the dominant player in the premium smartphone market, its market share has declined from 75% in 2022 to 71% in 2023. This decrease can be attributed to the resurgence of Huawei in the China market with its latest Mate 60 series. Samsung has also gained market share with the success of its S23 and Foldable series. Foldable smartphones have emerged as a key differentiator in the premium market.

Consumer buying patterns in the smartphone market have shifted, with consumers now willing to spend more on high-quality devices that can be used for a longer period. This trend is particularly evident in emerging markets where consumers are upgrading directly from the mid-price range to the premium range. The increasing affordability of premium devices through promotion seasons and financing options has also contributed to this shift.

Counterpoint Research highlights that China, Western Europe, India, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions are the driving forces behind the growth of the global premium market in 2023. India, in particular, is expected to be the fastest-growing premium market globally.

Within the premium market, the ultra-premium segment (devices priced at $1,000 and above) is fueling the growth. This segment has captured over one-third of the total premium market sales in 2023, according to the report.

In summary, the global premium smartphone market is set to reach new heights in 2023, driven by increased demand in key regions and the availability of high-quality devices at varying price points. As consumer preferences evolve and technology advances, the premium segment is poised for continued growth and innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the premium smartphone market?

The premium smartphone market refers to the segment of smartphones that are priced at $600 or above, targeting consumers who are willing to pay a premium for advanced features, design, and performance.

2. Which companies are leading the premium smartphone market?

While Apple has traditionally been the dominant player in the premium smartphone market, other companies such as Samsung and Huawei have gained market share in recent years with their flagship devices.

3. What factors are driving the growth of the global premium smartphone market?

The growth of the global premium smartphone market can be attributed to consumer willingness to invest in high-quality devices, the availability of financing options, and the emergence of new technologies such as foldable smartphones.

(Source: Counterpoint Research)