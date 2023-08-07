Global Sales of Plug-in Electric Cars Show Strong Growth in June

Global sales of plug-in electric cars in June experienced significant growth, nearly breaking the monthly sales record. According to EV-Volumes data, there were 1,260,470 new passenger plug-in electric cars registered worldwide in June, representing a 38% increase compared to the previous year. These vehicles accounted for approximately 19% of the total market, with close to one in five new passenger cars being rechargeable that month.

The majority of plug-in cars sold in June were all-electric, with approximately 862,000 units and a 13% market share. Plug-in hybrids made up the remaining sales with close to 400,000 units and a 6% market share. When combined with non-rechargeable hybrids, electric vehicles accounted for a third of the global market.

As of June, over 5.8 million plug-in electric cars had been registered worldwide in 2023, making up approximately 15% of the total volume.

The Tesla Model Y emerged as the top-selling plug-in model globally in June, with over 132,000 new registrations. The Tesla Model 3 also performed well with nearly 69,000 units. Additionally, Chinese brands such as BYD, GAC, and Wuling showcased their strength, with multiple models appearing in the top ten list of plug-in electric car sales.

BYD led the pack among plug-in electric car brands with over 240,000 new registrations in June, surpassing even Tesla, which recorded over 211,000 units. BYD and Tesla maintained a significant lead over other brands after the first six months of the year, with BYD accounting for 1,191,405 registrations and Tesla following closely with 888,879 registrations.

