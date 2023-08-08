The Global Generative AI Market: Expected Growth and Key Players

The global generative AI market is projected to reach USD 667.96 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 29 billion and is predicted to grow from USD 43.87 billion in 2023 to USD 667.96 billion by 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for content creation.

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a form of machine learning that generates content such as code, images, audio, simulations, videos, and texts. It utilizes neural networks to identify patterns and structures within existing data, enabling the generation of new content. In May 2023, Adobe introduced Generative Fill in Photoshop, allowing designers to create and design workflows using simple text prompts to add, remove, or expand image content.

North America dominates the generative AI market, with a valuation of USD 14.49 billion in 2022. The market’s growth in this region can be attributed to the increased adoption of AI during the pandemic and the government’s investments in the healthcare sector. However, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The generative AI market is segmented based on model, industry, and geography. With the North American market holding the largest market share, key players leading the global generative AI market include Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Synthesis AI, Nvidia Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture, and Rephrase.ai.

Overall, the generative AI market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for content creation and advancements in AI technologies.