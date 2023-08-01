Global Design Agency Re Announces Six Principles for AI Use

Global design agency Re, a part of M&C Saatchi Group, has recently unveiled six principles that will guide its future utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI). These principles were created in consultation with the agency’s global leadership team and CEO Patrick Guerrera, in response to the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Re aims to harness the power of AI to support human creativity in the development of unique brands and experiences. The agency acknowledges the challenge for brand-led designers to strike a balance between embracing AI and proceeding with consciousness and purpose. The newly established principles represent the initial step towards achieving this equilibrium.

The first priority among these principles is to place people over outputs, ensuring that AI is not employed as a substitute for genuine consultation and engagement with real individuals. While AI can generate concepts and fill in background details, it is crucial to include real human stories when it comes to representation.

Transparency is another key focus for Re. By openly disclosing where AI is utilized in their work, the agency aims to cultivate trust between users and AI systems. Given the prevalent concerns and mistrust associated with AI, this transparency is vital.

Re acknowledges that AI should serve as a tool to support creativity rather than replace it entirely. The agency recognizes the value of AI in rapidly visualizing ideas, but also acknowledges its limitations. Re remains committed to collaborating with creative specialists and devoting time to human thinking, as human ingenuity is necessary to push creativity forward and produce authentic and distinct work.

Addressing biases in AI is also a fundamental principle for Re. AI is reliant on existing data and often reflects the biases present in those datasets. The agency takes responsibility for deeply understanding these technologies and integrating diverse human perspectives to mitigate these biases.

Lastly, Re pledges to stay informed and mindful of potential challenges such as biases, intellectual property issues, and data security and privacy. By proactively addressing these areas, the agency aims to safeguard their clients from potential problems.

In summary, these six principles provide Re with a framework to navigate the changing AI landscape, prioritize human-centered design, and harness AI’s transformative potential in creating captivating brand experiences.