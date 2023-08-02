Worldwide Spending on Contact Centre and CC Conversational AI Expected to Reach $18.6 Billion in 2023

According to Gartner, the worldwide spending on contact centre (CC) and CC conversational AI and virtual assistant technologies is expected to reach $18.6 billion in 2023, representing a 16.2% increase from 2022. Although the growth rate for these technologies may temporarily slow down due to business volatility and longer decision cycles, the long-term outlook is positive.

Conversational AI and virtual assistant technologies are the fastest-growing segment in the contact centre forecast. Contact centre decision-makers are investing in these capabilities as part of their long-term strategies to reduce reliance on live agents. However, most customer service interactions still rely on augmented artificial intelligence (AI) rather than fully offloading to virtual agents.

In 2023, it is estimated that around 3% of interactions will be handled by CC AI, with this number expected to grow to 14% by 2027. This indicates the growing role of AI in customer service interactions.

Despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, customer-facing projects that contribute to revenue retention and generation strategies are likely to receive investment. Initiatives that enhance the customer experience or streamline operations could gain easier investment approval, even in a tightening budget environment.

As part of modernization efforts, there will be an increased investment in cloud-based contact centre capabilities, known as contact centre as a service (CCaaS). This includes the adoption of CCaaS among larger contact centres with thousands of agents, which have been slower in embracing these technologies. CCaaS solutions will support a broader range of communication channels and offer advanced features such as analytics, routing, workforce optimization, knowledge and insights, and conversational AI capabilities.

In conclusion, the spending on contact centre and CC conversational AI technologies is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The adoption of AI will enhance customer service operations and overall customer experience by reducing reliance on live agents and enabling more efficient interactions. Investment in cloud-based contact centre capabilities will also accelerate, enabling contact centres to leverage advanced features and improve their communication channels.