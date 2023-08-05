Global Military Leaders Express Concerns Over Dominance of Elon Musk’s Starlink

Global military leaders have raised concerns about the increasing dominance of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet technology. Starlink has transformed the satellite launch industry and has proven invaluable in providing critical communications during crises, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the lack of regulation and oversight has prompted questions about Musk’s influence and the extent of his authority over the system.

Over the past decade, Musk’s SpaceX has revolutionized the launch industry through its reusable Falcon 9 rocket. This advantage has allowed SpaceX to play a major role in satellite internet technology with Starlink. As of July 2023, there are currently 4,519 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, out of a total of 4,881 launches. The project aims to expand to 42,000 satellites in the future.

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Starlink played a crucial role in providing vital communications to the country. However, concerns were raised by Ukraine’s Armed Forces regarding Starlink’s control and its significant role in making battlefield decisions. Reports emerged that Musk had restricted access to the service multiple times during the war, fluctuating access based on movements and territorial gains. Of particular concern was Musk’s refusal to provide Starlink access near Crimea, which is under Russian control. This raised questions about Musk’s commitment and potential alignment with Russian interests.

Apart from Ukraine, other countries, including those in Europe and the Middle East, have also expressed apprehensions about the control exerted by Starlink and the influence of Elon Musk. Intelligence officials have been cautious about openly voicing their concerns, wary of alienating Musk. As a result, the European Union has allocated funds to develop its own satellite constellation in an effort to safeguard vital interests and reduce reliance on external providers.

The dominance of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet technology has raised significant concerns among global military leaders. Questions about Musk’s influence, control, and alignment have prompted various countries and regions to explore alternative solutions to ensure their own security and reduce dependence on external providers.