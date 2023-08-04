The Growing Market for Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents

The market for Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents is expected to experience significant growth, reaching USD 28.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 43.0%. Autonomous AI refers to systems or entities that can function independently, make decisions, and execute tasks without continuous human intervention.

The software segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Software components play a crucial role in enabling the functionality and intelligence of autonomous AI agents. These components allow the agents to operate independently, perceive their environment, reason, make decisions, and execute actions.

Among the various technologies used in autonomous AI and agents, computer vision technology is expected to have the highest growth rate. Computer vision enables AI and agents to perceive and understand visual information from their surroundings. It can process images or video streams, identify objects, recognize patterns, and extract meaningful features. For example, computer vision is used in autonomous vehicles to detect pedestrians, vehicles, and traffic signs, ensuring safe navigation.

Consulting services are anticipated to account for the largest market size in the field of Autonomous AI and Agents. These services provide expert guidance and strategic advice to organizations, assisting them in effectively implementing and adopting AI technologies. They help with feasibility studies, data readiness assessment, identifying suitable AI solutions, and defining implementation plans.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents market. The region’s strong IT infrastructure and adoption of technologies like cloud computing, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) provide a solid foundation for deploying autonomous systems. Supportive government policies, investment initiatives, and collaborations between industry players, research institutions, and startups also contribute to market growth.

Leading players in the Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents market include IBM, Microsoft, Google, AWS, and NVIDIA, among others. These companies focus on market share, growth strategies, and service offerings in the autonomous technology sector.