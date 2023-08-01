Global Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Drug Discovery Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2028

The global artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2% from 2023 to 2028. This forecast comes from a recent report published by Global Market Estimates. Key players in this market include IBM Watson, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, Exscientia, GNS Healthcare, Aria Pharmaceuticals, Euretos, Insitro, Cyclica, Insilico Medicine, and Iktos.

The increasing volume of cancer-related data, along with the rising demand for AI-driven tools and platforms in the oncology pharmaceutical sector, are key factors driving the market’s revenue growth. Additionally, substantial investments in advanced technologies like machine learning and natural language processing have contributed to market expansion.

The report indicates that the drug design and optimization segment is expected to generate the highest revenue in the artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market. Software and services are estimated to dominate the market in terms of revenue generation.

Among end-users, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are projected to capture the largest share of revenue in the market. North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to make a significant contribution to the global market. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report also provides analysis on other regional markets, including Europe, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

