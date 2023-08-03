The Growing Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Insurance

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in insurance is projected to reach a value of USD 79,860 million by 2032, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.06% from 2023 to 2032.

AI in insurance refers to the integration of AI technologies and machine learning algorithms into the insurance industry to improve various processes, decision-making, and customer experiences. It enables insurers to analyze large amounts of data, make predictions, automate tasks, and provide personalized insurance products.

One of the key advantages of AI in insurance is its ability to streamline operations and enhance risk assessment. It allows for faster claims handling, fraud detection and prevention, and personalized insurance offerings based on individual customer profiles. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants also improve customer engagement and service.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a significant market share. The collaboration between insurance companies and technology firms in the region has facilitated the rapid development and adoption of AI solutions in the insurance industry. In Asia Pacific, insurtech startups leveraging AI and other advanced technologies have disrupted the traditional insurance market by introducing innovative insurance products and customer engagement strategies.

The software segment is anticipated to dominate the market, while cloud deployment is expected to hold the largest share. In terms of insurance segments, life and health insurance are expected to capture the largest market share. AI technologies enable the analysis of diverse health data and the prediction of potential health risks. Additionally, the fraud detection and credit analysis segment is projected to have a substantial market share, as AI-powered systems can analyze data to identify fraudulent activities and assess credit risk.

While the market for AI in insurance is set to expand due to cost efficiency and automation benefits, successful implementation of AI technologies relies on a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.