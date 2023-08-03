Semi-Solid State Batteries: Advancements in the Energy Storage Industry

With the ever-increasing energy density of batteries, semi-solid state battery prototypes are making their way into various applications, including vehicles. These batteries hold promise in enhancing safety performance by reducing the amount of electrolyte and minimizing the risk of thermal runaway and internal short circuits. Moreover, they can be adapted to different systems, leading to improvements in energy density and cost-effectiveness, making them a compelling option for energy storage solutions.

Several companies, such as Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology, QingTao (KunShan) Energy Development, Talent New Energy, ProLogium Technology, Ganfeng Lithium, Gotion Hi-Tech, and EVE Energy, have the capability to mass-produce semi-solid state batteries. Significant progress has been made in the production of these batteries, with companies like WeLion New Energy and Talent New Energy already manufacturing their first batches. Additionally, QingTao (KunShan) Energy Development’s production line has become operational as well.

The market for new energy vehicles, particularly in China, has experienced substantial growth, with a notable 42.8% increase in production and sales from January to April 2023. This surge in demand for electric vehicles has resulted in a higher need for power batteries, and it is projected that global electric vehicle battery usage will reach approximately 749GWh by 2023.

In response to this growing demand for power batteries, suppliers are scaling up the production of solid-state batteries to meet the need for higher energy density batteries. Governments in China, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the US have introduced policies to foster the development of solid-state batteries. China, in particular, has set ambitious goals to achieve certain energy density targets for different battery types by 2025, 2030, and 2035.

Continuous optimization of production processes and equipment is critical to improving battery cell packaging efficiency and boosting sales. This aspect plays a crucial role in achieving a virtuous cycle in the solid-state battery industry.

This report also provides an overview of the solid-state battery industry, its current status, policies, and key players in China and abroad. It covers various topics, including the advantages and disadvantages of solid-state batteries, electrolyte routes, performance comparisons, cost composition, safety verification, and the commercialization challenges faced by solid-state batteries.