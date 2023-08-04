The Growing Market for Solid-State Batteries in the Global New Energy Vehicle Industry

The global market for new energy vehicles has experienced significant growth in recent years, particularly in China, where both production and sales of new energy vehicles have increased by 42.8% from January to April 2023. This surge in sales has created a strong demand for power batteries. It is estimated that global electric vehicle battery usage will reach around 749GWh in 2023.

In response to this growing demand, battery suppliers are focusing on the production of solid-state batteries with higher energy density. The Chinese government has issued a plan to expedite the research and development of solid-state power battery technologies. They aim to achieve an energy density of 350Wh/kg for liquid battery cells by 2025, 400Wh/kg for solid-liquid hybrid battery cells by 2030, and 500Wh/kg for quasi/all-solid-state battery cells by 2035.

Other countries like Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the US have also introduced incentives and policies to encourage the development of solid-state batteries. Companies worldwide are actively investing in research and development of solid-state battery technology.

Currently, oxide solid-state electrolytes are leading in terms of industrial application and production nodes. Companies such as WeLion New Energy, QingTao (KunShan) Energy, ProLogium Technology, Gotion Hi-Tech, Farasis Energy, and Ganfeng Lithium are adopting the oxide system due to its electrical conductivity and stability.

Continuous optimization of production line equipment and processes is necessary to enhance battery cell packaging yield and increase sales. This, in turn, helps to foster the growth of the solid-state battery industry.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the solid-state battery industry and covers various topics including development routes, electrolyte types, performance comparisons of materials, commercialization challenges, and detailed analysis of solid-state battery manufacturers, automakers, and materials manufacturers in China and abroad.