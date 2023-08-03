The Global Advanced Analytics Market: Size, Trends, and Forecasts

The latest study on the Global Advanced Analytics Market provides an evaluation of the market size, trends, and forecasts up to 2029. This study serves as a valuable resource for managers, analysts, and industry experts to understand the market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 21.19% during the forecast period of 2023-2029.

Advanced analytics is a data science that utilizes tools and advanced methods to project future trends and sort through large data sets to identify patterns, relationships, behaviors, and events. It encompasses big data analytics, predictive analytics, and data mining. The increasing adoption of advanced analytics by various industries, particularly in financial services, is driven by the need to combat fraud. Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, further contribute to the market growth.

The market is segmented by type, including descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. It is also segmented by solutions, such as big data analytics, visual analytics, risk analytics, social media analytics, and predictive analytics. Furthermore, the market is categorized by industry verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, government, defense, and retail & consumer goods. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

Key market trends include the emphasis on data mining, statistical analysis, and machine learning in advanced analytics, the growing demand for real-time data analytics solutions, and the increasing adoption of advanced analytics in small and medium enterprises. Market drivers include the increasing demand for advanced analytics solutions to counter big data challenges, the ability to accurately define customer trends, and the development in IoT networks. Market opportunities include the rising adoption of Salesforce advanced analytics tools in organizations and the increasing demand for advanced analytics to improve business processes.

The report provides a detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in various regions. It analyzes and forecasts the market size, estimates market shares of major segments, showcases market development in different regions, analyzes micro-markets in terms of their contributions and prospects, and provides a thorough assessment of business strategies used by leading companies in the market.