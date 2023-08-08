The Global 3D Vision Sensor Market: Growth and Key Players

The global 3D Vision Sensor market is expected to witness significant growth in 2022 as the global economy recovers. According to a study by LP Information, the market size is projected to reach a notable USD million in 2022, compared to its previous year’s value of USD million. This represents a change of % between 2021 and 2022. Over the analysis period of 2022-2028, the market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of %, reaching USD million by 2028.

In the United States, the 3D Vision Sensor market is expected to reach a value of US$ million in 2021 and witness a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2022-2028. China, on the other hand, is a significant market for the global 3D Vision Sensor market, with a projected value of US$ million by 2028. In Europe, Germany leads the 3D Vision Sensor market landscape and is expected to reach US$ million by 2028 with a trailing CAGR of % between 2022 and 2028. Notable markets in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan and South Korea, are projected to witness growth rates of % and % respectively in the next six years.

The major players in the global 3D Vision Sensor market include Cognex, Mitsubishi Electric, OMRON, and MICRO-EPSILON, among others. In terms of revenue, the two largest companies in the market hold a combined share of nearly % in 2021.

This comprehensive report provides an overview of the 3D Vision Sensor market, including market shares, growth opportunities, and key manufacturers and regions. The market is segmented by type, including Stereo Vision and Structured Light, and by application, which includes Electronics, Defense, Industrial, Automotive, and Others.

Regional segmentation covers the Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries).

The report also highlights the competitive landscape and includes a detailed analysis of prominent manufacturers in the market, such as Cognex, Mitsubishi Electric, OMRON, MICRO-EPSILON, and more.