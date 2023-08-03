Glacier County Treasurer and Clerk and Recorder’s Offices Relocated

Renovations are still ongoing, but the Glacier County Treasurer and Clerk and Recorder’s offices have relocated to the new Satellite Office on U.S. Highways 2 and 89. The move was officially completed on July 10th, although services remain limited as secure computer lines are being installed.

The entrance to the new office is currently steep and narrow, but plans are underway to widen the entry and landscape the parking lot. Once the depth of the fiber optic line is determined, these improvements will take place.

The building’s exterior may look familiar, with the County Seal on the front door, but the interior has been completely transformed. The new office provides ample space compared to the cramped quarters of the old location. Freshly painted walls in a light blue color and rounded archways contribute to the updated appearance. However, there is still work to be done before the renovations are completed.

In addition to the new office, there are plans to establish a Voting Center in the old storage shed. This center is expected to offer voting services in time for the 2024 elections. Glacier County officials, including Chairwoman Mary Jo Bremner and Treasurer Don Wilson, recently discussed voting trends in a meeting with reporter Natalie Fertig. Former Commissioner Michael DesRosier also joined the conversation, sharing the story of how the Satellite Office came to be and the challenges faced along the way.

Glacier County was the first to establish a Satellite Office to serve Native voters in the nearby Reservation. The new location and voting center are gradually aligning with the initial vision of its creators.