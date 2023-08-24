ISRO Scientist Expresses Confidence in Chandrayaan-3 Landing on Moon

An ISRO scientist, while celebrating the recent achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon, expressed confidence in India’s capabilities to explore other celestial bodies. In response to queries about why ISRO does not venture to other planets like NASA, the scientist stated that with adequate funding, ISRO has the potential to send missions to planets such as Jupiter and Venus.

The scientist also highlighted the achievements of India’s previous lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, mentioning that it was successful in its first attempt. He acknowledged that there was a minor gap in the mission’s objectives, but reassured the audience that this gap has now been filled.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission carries the promise of further advancing India’s space exploration ambitions. While the details of the mission are yet to be unveiled, the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon is a significant milestone for the Indian space agency.

Exploring other planets, such as Jupiter and Venus, represents a much greater challenge due to the distances involved, the harsh conditions, and the complexity of the missions. Sending missions to these planets requires substantial resources, technology, and scientific expertise. Nevertheless, the scientist’s optimism regarding ISRO’s potential to undertake such endeavors reflects the agency’s determination to push the boundaries of space exploration.

With each successful mission, ISRO continues to demonstrate its capabilities in the field of space exploration. As India strives to make significant contributions to our understanding of the universe, the country’s space program is gaining international recognition for its accomplishments.

Sources: ISRO scientist statement, Chandrayaan-2 mission.