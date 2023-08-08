CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

GitHub Launches Code Referencing Feature for GitHub Copilot

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Microsoft-owned GitHub has released a new code referencing feature for its AI-powered programming assistant, GitHub Copilot. This tool will notify developers when code suggestions are sourced from public repositories.

GitHub Copilot was initially introduced in June 2021 as an AI programming assistant that provides natural language code suggestions. It has been trained on extensive code from public repositories and other sources. However, it has received criticism for reproducing licensed code without appropriate attribution.

The code referencing feature in GitHub Copilot functions by cross-checking code suggestions with public repositories on the platform. Matches are displayed in the editor’s sidebar, accompanied by information about each repository. Developers have the flexibility to accept or reject the suggestions or request Copilot to rewrite the code.

GitHub acknowledges that code matches will only arise in less than 1% of Copilot’s suggestions. Nevertheless, the code referencing tool aims to enhance transparency and address concerns raised by developers regarding potential legal issues.

Currently, code referencing support is only accessible through a private beta. Developers can sign up for the waitlist to gain access to this feature. GitHub encourages users to provide feedback to further improve the feature in future updates.

