Gilat Satellite Networks to Release Q2 Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. In the previous earnings announcement on May 9th, the company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, with a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $58.96 million.

The stock performance of Gilat Satellite Networks on NASDAQ opened at $6.23 on Tuesday, with a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. It has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of 155.79, and a beta of 0.54.

Recently, StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. Hedge funds and institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock, such as Citigroup Inc. buying a new position valued at $204,000 in the first quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides end-to-end services.

