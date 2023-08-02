CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Gilat Satellite Networks to Release Q2 Earnings Results

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Gilat Satellite Networks to Release Q2 Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. In the previous earnings announcement on May 9th, the company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, with a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $58.96 million.

The stock performance of Gilat Satellite Networks on NASDAQ opened at $6.23 on Tuesday, with a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. It has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of 155.79, and a beta of 0.54.

Recently, StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. Hedge funds and institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock, such as Citigroup Inc. buying a new position valued at $204,000 in the first quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides end-to-end services.

These facts are based on financial data from MarketBeat.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Ukrainian Soldiers Counter Russian Communication Jamming Attempts

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Ukrainian Forces’ Access to Starlink Restricted by Elon Musk

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Guardz Cyber Intelligence Research Uncovers Mac Security Threat

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Woo Audio Introduces TUBE Mini Dongle DAC/Headphone Amplifier

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Ukrainian Soldiers Counter Russian Communication Jamming Attempts

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Ukrainian Forces’ Access to Starlink Restricted by Elon Musk

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Guardz Cyber Intelligence Research Uncovers Mac Security Threat

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments