Sberbank Launches GigaChat: A Competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia, has developed and is currently testing its own chatbot model called GigaChat. This chatbot aims to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and offers unique features and capabilities.

GigaChat sets itself apart by excelling in Russian language conversation, making it an excellent choice for native Russian speakers. Unlike ChatGPT, which focuses primarily on text generation, GigaChat has the ability to produce both text and images, giving it a competitive edge.

Although specific technological details about GigaChat have not been disclosed, it is known that the model is proficient in Russian and has multimodal capabilities. This means it can answer questions, participate in discussions, generate software programming codes, and create images.

Currently, GigaChat is undergoing testing by a select group of users who can enroll through a private Telegram channel. The CEO of Sberbank believes that GigaChat will be appealing not only to tech enthusiasts but also to students and researchers for academic work. The chatbot has been designed to cater to a wide range of business needs, offering customizable analytics and enhancing the user experience for Russian-speaking customers or clients.

GigaChat is the second AI conversational companion recently launched in Russia, with SistemmaGPT, unveiled by Moscow-based IT company Sistemma. SistemmaGPT aims to emulate the features of ChatGPT and plans to begin testing in the coming months.

While ChatGPT remains a dominant player in the global chatbot market, GigaChat poses promising competition with its unique features, including multimodal capabilities, intelligent communication in Russian, and a customizable analytics tool. This Russian model aims to provide a cost-effective solution for businesses, going beyond text-based interactions by incorporating visual elements and optimized language for Russian-speaking users.