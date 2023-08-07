Gigabyte Unveils Low-Profile GeForce RTX 4060 OC Graphics Card

Gigabyte has recently announced the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G, a compact graphics card that delivers impressive gaming performance. Powered by Nvidia’s AD107 GPU with 3072 CUDA cores, the card features 8 GB of 17 GT/s GDDR6 memory.

To live up to its “OC” designation, Gigabyte has overclocked the graphics processor to 2475 MHz, surpassing the recommended clock speed for the RTX 4060 model set by Nvidia. The card also boasts a dual-slot triple-fan cooling system with thin aluminum fins. It requires an eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector.

The cooling system’s efficiency is yet to be tested, but Gigabyte guarantees a GPU boost clock of up to 2475 MHz. However, users with compact systems should ensure compatibility as the card measures 182 mm in length, longer than the printed circuit board itself.

The GV-N4060OC-8GL includes four display outputs—two DisplayPort 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1a—making it suitable for setups with up to four monitors.

Pricing details for the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G have not been revealed. However, considering that most GeForce RTX products are priced around $299, it is unlikely that there will be a significant premium for this unique form factor. The compact dimensions of the card will likely be a key selling point for users with limited space.

In summary, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G is a compact graphics card that delivers powerful performance for those with space constraints.