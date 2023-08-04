Massive Coronal Mass Ejection Detected by Spacecraft around Earth, Moon, and Mars

Spacecraft in orbit around the Earth, Moon, and Mars have detected a significant coronal mass ejection (CME) emitted by the Sun. This event, known as GLE73, is noteworthy as it marks the first time that vehicles in all three locations, including one stationed on the surface of Mars, have observed the same occurrence.

GLE73 took place on October 28, 2021, and resulted in the release of a substantial wave of energetic particles into space. Although ground level enhancement events (GLEs) are relatively uncommon, with only 73 recorded since the 1940s and none occurring after 2021, they are distinguished by the highly energetic particles they discharge, which can travel great distances through space.

Multiple spacecraft, such as the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, the China National Space Agency’s Chang’e-4 Moon lander, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), and the German Aerospace Center’s Eu:CROPIS experimental satellite, promptly detected the dispersion of energy from GLE73.

The discovery of GLE73 has raised concerns among astronomers regarding the potential risks of space radiation for future astronauts during lunar and Mars missions. Ionizing radiation is known to have severe health consequences, with doses exceeding 700 milligray capable of causing bone marrow damage, illness, internal bleeding, and infections. Astronauts exposed to 10 gray of radiation would likely not survive in space for more than two weeks.

Fortunately, measurements taken by NASA’s LRO indicate that GLE73 only reached 31 milligray. However, calculations based on previous ground level enhancement events suggest that, on average, one event every 5.5 years may exceed the safe dose level on the Moon if no radiation protection measures were implemented. The impact of radiation on Mars was even lower, with ESA’s TGO orbiter measuring nine milligray and Curiosity recording 0.3 milligray on the surface.

Studying events like GLE73 is crucial for gaining a better understanding of coronal mass ejections and predicting their occurrence. Efforts are already underway to develop instruments for monitoring radiation levels around the Moon on the future lunar station, Gateway. Additionally, the German Aerospace Center has sent two test mannequins aboard NASA’s Artemis I to study the effects of radiation during the test flight.

Scientists stress the importance of measuring high-level radiation events through robotic missions as a means of preparing for long-duration crewed missions throughout the Solar System.