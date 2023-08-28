A Massive Fireball Lights Up the Wyoming Sky

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a spectacular fireball streaked across the sky over southern Wyoming. The fireball was captured on home surveillance cameras by a Cheyenne resident and shared on social media. Experts believe that this fireball was an unusually large meteor.

According to Max Gilbraith, the planetarium coordinator for the University of Wyoming Physics and Astronomy Department, this fireball was remarkable. Gilbraith referred to the captured video as “absolutely incredible.” The footage shows a large object traveling southwest towards Colorado, with evidence of the meteor breaking up and producing smaller fragments.

Gilbraith explained that a meteor of this size and brightness is classified as a fireball. He also stated that this particular fireball seemed significant and bright enough to have possibly left remnants on the ground. Due to the lower gravity environment in which meteors are formed, they tend to break apart in unique ways.

Despite light pollution, the fireball was visible on the home video camera due to its brightness. Gilbraith emphasized that this fireball appeared to be one of the largest witnessed in the past year. The surveillance cameras used to capture the event are not typically designed for observing dim objects in the night sky, making the recording even more impressive.

The fireball sighting was not limited to southern Wyoming. Numerous other videos and sightings of the fireball were reported in the northern parts of Colorado. Gilbraith speculated that a fragment of the meteor may have landed in northern Colorado, potentially within Rocky Mountain National Park.

When discussing the timing of this event, Gilbraith mentioned that it coincides with the annual Perseid meteor shower. Although the fireball was larger than most meteors in the shower, it was not unexpected. The Perseid meteor shower has been occurring for centuries and is caused by the Earth passing through the debris left by the Swift-Tuttle comet.

Overall, this sighting of the massive fireball in Wyoming added to the awe and wonder of celestial events. According to Gilbraith, witnessing such an occurrence is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, making the video footage captured by the Cheyenne resident truly astronomical.

