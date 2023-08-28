Mystery Bright Light in Colorado Sky Early Sunday Morning

Many residents of Colorado reported witnessing a dazzling bright light streaking across the sky in the early hours of Sunday morning. Multiple videos captured by home security cameras and weather stations were shared by Reddit users, providing visual evidence of the extraordinary event at approximately 3:33 a.m.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received an influx of over 80 reports of fireballs, many of which were submitted from Colorado. These reports are currently pending review and are yet to be associated with a specific fireball, according to the AMS website.

One Loveland resident, Kris Webber, managed to capture the stunning sight on a Nest camera, while another resident from Northglenn, Katrina Jimenez, shared footage from her weather station.

The AMS is a nonprofit scientific organization with a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1911. It aims to provide information, encouragement, and support to both amateur and professional astronomers interested in the field of meteor astronomy.

The nature of this bright light phenomenon is yet to be determined, leaving Coloradans intrigued and curious about its origins. With the help of the AMS and ongoing investigations, further understanding and insight into this captivating event may be uncovered in the near future.

Sources:

– Denver Gazette

– 9News

– American Meteor Society