New Microsoft Store Integration Brings Xbox Game Pass Titles to GeForce NOW

NVIDIA and Microsoft have announced a collaboration that allows gamers to stream select titles from the Xbox PC Game Pass catalog on GeForce NOW. This new integration on the Microsoft Store enables seamless launching of supported PC games across devices for users who have purchased standalone games through the Microsoft Store or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

As part of this collaboration, four blockbuster titles will be available on GeForce NOW this fall, including Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, Party Animals, and PAYDAY 3. Additionally, 25 new titles, including DOOM 2016 from Bethesda, have been added to the cloud streaming service this week.

GeForce NOW Ultimate members have also been competing in the Ultimate KovaaK’s challenge, with the opportunity to win prizes such as a six-month Xbox PC Game Pass. The leaderboard showcases the top scorers, who have achieved 240 frames per second streaming with the power of an Ultimate membership.

The Microsoft Store integration joins other digital platforms, such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect, as part of GeForce NOW’s cloud gaming library. Users can now enjoy Xbox PC games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other top publishers on GeForce NOW.

With a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership, players can stream popular shooters like Gears 5 and Deathloop with the highest graphical fidelity. They can also experience a variety of other games, such as Grounded, Pentiment, and Wolfenstein II: New Colossus, with the power of 4K streaming on NVIDIA SHIELD.

The collaboration between NVIDIA and Microsoft brings more choice and convenience to gamers, allowing them to stream their favorite Xbox PC Game Pass titles on GeForce NOW without the need for dedicated gaming hardware.

Sources: NVIDIA, Microsoft

Definitions:

– GeForce NOW: A cloud gaming service provided by NVIDIA that allows users to play PC games on various devices via streaming.

– Xbox PC Game Pass: A subscription service offered by Microsoft that provides access to a catalog of PC games for a monthly fee.

– Microsoft Store: An online marketplace for digital content, including apps, games, and movies, operated by Microsoft.

– Ultimate membership: The highest tier of membership for GeForce NOW, offering additional benefits and features.

Sources:

– NVIDIA

– Microsoft