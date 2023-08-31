Exciting New Games and Offers Coming to GeForce NOW

GeForce NOW, the popular cloud gaming service, is set to welcome 24 new games this month, including highly anticipated titles like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, PAYDAY 3, and Party Animals. These games will be available at launch, giving gamers the opportunity to dive right into the action. Additionally, Sea of Stars will be joining the Game Pass library this week, along with 13 other new games.

One exciting development is the collaboration between NVIDIA and Google to offer Chromebook owners a special deal. Chromebooks, which feature high-resolution displays and 120Hz+ refresh rates, are a perfect match for GeForce NOW cloud gaming. Chromebook owners can now enjoy three free months of a GeForce NOW Priority membership, granting them access to a wide selection of games, including popular titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Control with RTX ON.

Party Animals, a hilarious physics-based party brawler, is one of the new games joining the GeForce NOW library. Players can choose from a variety of adorable creatures, such as puppies, kittens, and unicorns, or take on the role of fearsome sharks and dinosaurs. The game offers multiple modes and gameplay mechanics, providing endless fun for both local and online multiplayer.

In addition to the new games and offers, GeForce NOW continues to expand its catalog, with more Microsoft titles set to join the cloud this month. Gamers can look forward to playing Quake II, Gears Tactics, and Halo Infinite from the comfort of their devices.

Overall, GeForce NOW is bringing an exciting lineup of games and offers to cloud gaming enthusiasts. With the addition of new titles, including highly anticipated releases, and special deals for Chromebook owners, it’s an excellent time for gamers to dive into the world of cloud gaming.

