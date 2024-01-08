Introducing AI-Aided Image Creation: iStock’s Innovative Platform

An exciting collaboration between Getty Images and Nvidia has resulted in the launch of Generative AI by iStock, a remarkable text-to-image platform that empowers users to create their own stock photos. This cutting-edge technology builds upon Getty’s earlier venture, Generative AI by Getty Images, but with a focus on individual users rather than multiuser enterprises.

Generative AI by iStock utilizes Nvidia’s Picasso model and draws inspiration from Getty’s extensive creative and iStock’s stock photo libraries. However, to ensure legal compliance, the AI was specifically trained to avoid generating images that infringe on trademarks or depict known personalities.

The chief product officer of Getty, Grant Farhall, emphasizes that Generative AI by iStock is particularly useful for small and medium-sized businesses that require readily available stock photos. By eliminating the need for hiring photographers or conducting extensive photoshoots, this platform considerably streamlines the workflow and offers users more precise images to suit their specific needs.

For instance, imagine an individual searching for images to depict climate change. Instead of embarking on an elaborate endeavor to capture a photograph of penguins walking through a city street, they can simply prompt Generative AI by iStock to generate it for them. This saves time, money, and resources, while still delivering high-quality and tailored visual content.

The iStock platform operates with a transparent pricing structure, offering 100 prompts for a reasonable fee of $14.99. Each prompt generates four unique images, resulting in a broad range of options for users to choose from. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to participate in a revenue sharing program based on Getty’s traditional licensing revenue plan.

With iStock’s new Inpainting and Outpainting features, users can further enhance their images. Inpainting allows for precise masking of specific areas within an image, followed by the introduction of people or objects based on a text prompt. On the other hand, Outpainting facilitates the expansion of photos to different aspect ratios and seamlessly fills the new regions with complementary visual elements.

Sources: Getty Images, Nvidia