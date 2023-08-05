The Convenient Solution: 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable for Apple Devices

Having separate cables for each of your devices can be inconvenient. The three-in-one USB-C charging cable offers a simpler solution by allowing you to charge your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods with just one cable.

This cable is approximately four feet long and has two Lightning connectors for your iPhone and AirPods, as well as a spot to charge your Apple Watch. The cable is designed to prevent tangling and is made from sturdy plastic and aluminum alloy to ensure durability.

With this 3-in-1 cable, you can streamline your everyday carry devices and only need one outlet to charge all of them. It is a practical solution for students who want to simplify their charging needs.

During the Back-to-School sale, you can get this cable for only $16.97, a 51% discount from its original price of $34.99. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer!

Please note that this offer is only available until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so make sure to take advantage of the discount before it expires.

Don’t let tangled cables and the hassle of multiple chargers slow you down. Simplify your charging routine with the 3-in-1 USB-C charging cable for Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods.