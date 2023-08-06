The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Celestial Spectacle

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is back, running from late July through late August. The peak of this meteor shower is expected to occur around August 13. During this time, you can expect to see several meteors per hour, especially on August 11-13. The peak activity is caused by Earth passing through the denser debris trail of the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

If you are interested in seeing meteors, you will likely be able to spot a few on any clear night over the next week. However, your chances of seeing more meteors are higher closer to the peak, which will occur next weekend. To optimize your viewing experience, it is recommended to get away from city lights where the sky is darker.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is a popular event among skywatchers, known for producing bright and fast meteors. The meteors are named Perseids because they appear to originate from the constellation Perseus.

To enjoy this celestial spectacle, mark your calendars and find a dark spot away from city lights. Simply lay back, and immerse yourself in the beauty of shooting stars across the night sky.