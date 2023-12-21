Simba’s Boxing Day Sale: Incredible Deals on Award-Winning Mattresses

Simba, the renowned mattress manufacturer, is kicking off the holiday season with extraordinary discounts on their top-of-the-line mattresses. Whether you’re in need of a luxurious upgrade or a budget-friendly option, Simba has you covered. In addition to mattresses, they are also offering incredible deals on duvets, pillows, and bed linen. But don’t wait too long, as these tantalizing offers are only valid until the stroke of midnight on Boxing Day.

Rest assured, all the mattresses included in this sale have received rave reviews from experts. So, you can trust that you’re making a wise investment. And here’s the best part: you have a whopping 365 days to test out your mattress. There’s absolutely no pressure to keep it if you find it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Let’s dive into some of the standout deals available during Simba’s Christmas and Boxing Day sale:

1. Simba Hybrid (King Size)

Previously priced at £1,259, this top-rated mattress can now be yours for just £687. With a perfect score of five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the Simba Hybrid provides exceptional comfort and support. While it may not have the Pro’s rotation handles and it could be a touch warmer, it offers unrivaled bounce and brilliance throughout its lifespan.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal and many more. Visit Simba’s website to explore their full range of products and take advantage of their Christmas and Boxing Day sale. It’s time to give yourself the gift of a good night’s sleep.