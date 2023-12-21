Title: Simba’s Boxing Day Sale Offers Unbeatable Deals on Award-Winning Mattresses

Summary: Simba’s annual Boxing Day sale brings incredible discounts on their renowned mattresses, including the popular Simba Hybrid and the luxurious Simba Hybrid Luxe. Customers can also enjoy up to 60% off on duvets, pillows, and bed linen. Hurry though, as these fantastic deals will expire at 11:59pm on December 26th.

Simba, the highly acclaimed mattress manufacturer, has kickstarted its Boxing Day sale with irresistible offers on some of the finest mattresses in the market. Featuring the original Simba Hybrid and the best-selling Simba Hybrid Pro, customers can now experience unparalleled comfort while saving a considerable amount of money. Additionally, Simba is offering attractive discounts on the top-of-the-line Simba Hybrid Luxe, as well as the budget-friendly Simbatex Essential.

To complete your bedroom upgrade, Simba is treating customers with exceptional deals on duvets, pillows, and bed linen. With discounts of up to 60%, you can transform your sleeping space into a haven of relaxation and style.

Rest assured that all the mattresses available in this sale have received high praise in our comprehensive reviews. Simba maintains its commitment to customer satisfaction by offering a 365-day trial period, allowing buyers to test the mattress and make sure it meets their expectations.

The original Simba Hybrid, available at a discounted price of £687 in king size, is perfect for those seeking a comfortable and supportive sleep surface. This mattress has received five out of five stars and has been granted an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. While lacking the handles for rotation found in the Pro version, the original Hybrid guarantees a bouncy and brilliant sleep experience throughout its lifespan.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to take advantage of Simba’s Christmas and Boxing Day sale. Visit their website to explore the entire range of discounted products and make your purchase. Upgrade your sleep quality and transform your bedroom for less with Simba’s unbeatable deals.