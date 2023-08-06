Claim Fantastic Free Video Game Goodies This Weekend

This weekend, you can get your hands on some amazing free video game goodies. No matter your gaming preferences, there’s something for everyone.

Firstly, WWE 2K23 is the latest installment in the popular wrestling franchise by 2K Games. It offers thrilling gameplay and allows PC players to use community mods. Wrestling fans should definitely consider purchasing this game.

Next up is Minion Masters, a fast-paced game that combines card games with tower defense. Engage in epic online battles against other players and enjoy the free DLC pack called ‘Vanguard’. The DLC includes valuable cards, tokens, and season pass tiers, providing you with a monetary saving and an advantage in the game.

If cooking is more your style, try out the free PlateUp demo. In this game, you can cook and serve delicious dishes, design and decorate your own restaurants, and unlock new abilities and dishes in procedurally-generated locations.

Remember, these freebies are only available for this weekend, so make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to claim them. Enjoy an unforgettable weekend of gaming with these exciting offerings.