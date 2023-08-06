Upgrade Your Computer Setup with the HP EliteDesk 800G1

If you’re looking for an affordable Windows desktop with great specs, the HP EliteDesk 800G1 is an excellent choice. With an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a matching keyboard and mouse included, it’s perfect for those on a budget. Originally priced at $779.96, this refurbished desktop is now available for just $279.99 as part of a Back-to-School savings event.

Despite its low price, the HP EliteDesk 800G1 is not a compromised device. It has been fully renewed by a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher, ensuring it performs like new. Whether you need to replace your laptop or upgrade your old computer, this desktop offers impressive specifications. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM for smooth gaming and multitasking, and 250GB of onboard storage for all your files and apps.

With Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, you’ll also benefit from enhanced security features. The desktop includes RGB lighting, allowing you to customize and create a vibrant setup according to your preferences.

In addition to the refurbished HP EliteDesk, you’ll receive a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows. This means you no longer have to worry about paying monthly subscription fees for essential programs like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more.

Please note that a monitor is not included with the desktop, so you’ll either need to find a separate monitor deal or utilize one you already own to complete your setup.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time Back-to-School offer. Upgrade your computer setup with the refurbished HP EliteDesk and a lifetime Microsoft Office license for just $279.99. Prices are subject to change, so act fast.