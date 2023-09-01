Sonos Labor Day Sale: Discounts on Refurbished Speakers

Sonos is currently offering discounts on their factory refurbished Sonos One and Sonos One SL bookshelf speakers as part of their Labor Day Sale. Sonos speakers are known for their easy setup, compact size, and high-quality audio.

If you’re looking for an effortless way to enhance the sound in your home, Sonos is a top choice. The Sonos One is a compact speaker with impressive sound quality. One of its standout features is the multi-pairing capability, allowing for seamless stereo sound when paired with another Sonos One or One SL speaker. It can also be paired with a soundbar to serve as rear wireless speakers for a 3-channel or 5-channel setup. Additionally, you can connect Sonos speakers in different rooms for multi-room capability.

The Sonos One also has a built-in microphone, making it a suitable replacement for voice assistant devices like Amazon Echo or Google Home. The sound quality surpasses most Echo options and is compatible with Apple Music over Airplay.

For those concerned about privacy, Sonos offers the Sonos One SL. It is identical to the Sonos One, except it does not have a built-in microphone. This removes the possibility of unintentional voice recordings, but it can still be controlled by other smart devices that have voice assistants.

One of the main reasons Sonos is popular is the excellent sound quality it delivers in a compact form. Despite their small size, Sonos speakers produce loud, distortion-free audio comparable to more expensive and larger audio products.

Setting up Sonos devices is simple, with most being plug and play. Just connect it to a power source and your TV, download the Sonos app, and you’re good to go. Additionally, the communication between Sonos devices allows for easy pairing and configuring through the app. You can connect speakers in various rooms for a multi-room setup or pair them with a soundbar for a 5.1 channel surround sound experience.

Sonos refurb products undergo thorough testing and come with a full warranty, ensuring their quality and reliability. If you’re looking to enhance your home audio experience, Sonos speakers are a fantastic choice.

