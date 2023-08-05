Enhance Your Job Search with an AI Writing Assistant

If you’re about to graduate and enter the job market, it’s crucial to have an effective résumé and portfolio to stand out from the competition. Instead of spending hours creating them on your own, consider using an AI writing assistant.

The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer is an AI-powered tool that can help you with this task. It allows you to easily input your education, work history, skills, and more, or import them directly from your LinkedIn profile. The tool offers templates for résumés, cover letters, and portfolios, giving you the ability to customize themes, fonts, and colors for a personalized touch.

The AI technology of this writing assistant doesn’t just help you detect and correct typos and grammar errors, but also suggests improvements to make your content clearer and more compelling. It is designed to optimize your résumé for the applicant tracking systems used by employers to filter and sort through applicants.

Once you’ve finished creating your documents, you can export them as PDFs or add them to your website or LinkedIn profile. The tool even provides you with a custom subdomain to build your personal website, where you can showcase your publications, artwork, and project examples.

In addition to its résumé writing features, Resoume AI Assistant Résumé Writer gives you access to a job board with remote job opportunities from all around the world. This can be a great resource for finding your dream job.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer for just $29.97, a significant discount from its regular price of $180. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your job search with AI technology.