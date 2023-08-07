German Private Equity Firm Mutares Expands Investments in China’s Automotive Sector

German private equity investor Mutares is increasing its investments in China’s automotive sector, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) market. China has become a driving force in the global transition to EVs, benefiting from the country’s go-global drive and its position as the world’s largest producer and seller of EVs.

Mutares focuses on acquiring parts of large corporations and medium-sized companies in transitional situations. The company sees China as a vital market for growth and believes that it is the motor driving the global economy. Robin Laik, the chief executive of Mutares, stated that Chinese car assemblers and auto-part manufacturers will play a dominant role in the transition to e-mobility in the automotive industry over the next three to five years.

China’s domestic brands currently dominate the country’s EV market, with eight out of the top 10 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) being domestic companies, controlling 64% of the market share. As the global automotive market shifts from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, auto parts suppliers must adapt their production processes to accommodate the change from pistons and fuel pumps to batteries and solid-state electronics.

Mutares recently hosted an inauguration ceremony for a factory built by one of its portfolio companies, MoldTecs, in Taicang, China. The 25 million euro investment by MoldTecs is expected to generate output worth 500 million yuan. The company has strengthened its research capabilities to develop lightweight materials for electric cars, focusing on safety, reliability, and maximizing battery power.

Mutares plans to open its first office in Shanghai in the first quarter of 2024. The expansion into China’s automotive industry comes at a time when global private equity funds’ investments in the Chinese market have declined. However, Mutares believes that the EV sector in China holds significant growth potential for the coming decade.

China also dominates the global EV supply chain, with more than 60% of batteries for electric cars worldwide being produced by Chinese companies. Mutares sees opportunities for its portfolio firms to benefit from China’s automotive industry players’ go-global drive.

Mutares reported earnings of 72.9 million euros in 2022 and completed 12 acquisitions. The company targets investments in the automotive, technology and engineering, goods and services, and retail and food sectors.

(Source: South China Morning Post)