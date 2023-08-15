CityLife

Gamescom Opening Night Live to Focus on Updates for Existing Games

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
Geoff Keighley has shared new details about the upcoming Gamescom Opening Night Live event. In an interview with VGC, the host and producer revealed that the show will primarily feature updates on games that have already been announced, rather than new project announcements.

Keighley stated that viewers can expect exciting new looks at upcoming games such as Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong. He emphasized that this year’s Opening Night Live is intended to provide fans with updates on some of the biggest games scheduled for release over the next 12 months.

Opening Night Live is an annual pre-show presentation for the German Gamescom expo, produced by Keighley, who is also known for his work on The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest. The event usually takes place in Cologne, Germany, and last year’s show lasted over two hours, featuring more than 35 games.

Keighley acknowledged that producing Opening Night Live comes with unique challenges, particularly due to its European location and its ties to partners at Gamescom. However, he expressed appreciation for the support of Gamescom and Kolnemesse, who have been great partners in organizing the event.

While the physical Gamescom event remains popular, even in a post-pandemic environment, Keighley emphasized that Opening Night Live is a global showcase that highlights projects from teams around the world. He also praised Gamescom for its unique focus on community and players, citing it as a reason why he has always enjoyed attending the event.

With its emphasis on game updates and the inclusion of highly anticipated titles, Gamescom Opening Night Live is expected to be an exciting event for gamers worldwide.

