Solar Shield Tethered to Asteroid Proposed as Climate Change Solution

As climate change worsens, scientists are exploring radical ideas to prevent the Earth from reaching unbearable temperatures. One method being considered is solar radiation management (SRM), which involves reducing the amount of sunlight that reaches the planet to help cool it down.

Implementing a solar shield in space faces challenges, primarily mass and cost. Solar radiation exerts pressure on objects, pushing them out of their orbit. Building a shield that can withstand this pressure is difficult and launching it into space is costly and complex.

A new study published in the journal PNAS suggests an unconventional solution: using asteroids. The study proposes tethering a solar shield to an asteroid located at the L1 Lagrange point, a stable point between the Earth and the sun. By utilizing the gravitational pull of the asteroid, the shield would remain in place to block solar radiation.

According to the study, the shield structure would weigh approximately 3.5 million tons. Only 1 percent of this weight would be the shield itself, with the rest consisting of an asteroid or set of asteroids placed closer to the sun.

While the idea may sound absurd, the study’s author, István Szapudi, acknowledges the logistical and financial challenges involved. Additionally, there are concerns about the unknown consequences of geoengineering. Nonetheless, the growing urgency to combat climate change has led experts and policymakers to seriously consider unconventional approaches like the solar shield.

With governments slow to take decisive action on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, discussions about geoengineering solutions are becoming more necessary. While reducing emissions remains the clear answer, the need for alternative strategies, however far-fetched, is becoming increasingly apparent.