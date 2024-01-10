Genshin Impact: Unveiling the Power of Rightful Reward

Rightful Reward is a newly introduced craftable weapon in the popular action role-playing game, Genshin Impact. This powerful 4-star polearm, obtained after the release of Fontaine, is specifically designed to cater to HP-based characters. The primary attraction of this weapon is its ability to restore the wielder’s energy, ensuring an increased uptime on their Elemental Burst.

Players can obtain the blueprint for Rightful Reward from Fontaine’s blacksmith. However, it is not as simple as gathering resources and crafting the weapon. A Midlander Polearm Billet is required to forge this rare polearm, which can be obtained as a reward from trounce domains in Sumeru and Fontaine. Additionally, players have the option to convert their existing Northlander Polearm Billet and Dream Solvents into Midlander Polearm Billets using the crafting bench.

Enhancing Rightful Reward requires a specific set of resources, including Midlander Polearm Billets, Condessence Crystals, White Iron Chunks, and Mora. Once max enhanced, this craftable polearm offers 565 Base ATK and 27.6% HP as secondary stats. Its unique weapon passive, Tip of the Spear, allows the wielder to restore energy when healed, triggering once every 10 seconds, even when the wielder is not in active combat.

Rightful Reward is particularly suitable for HP-based polearm characters in Genshin Impact. Characters like Chevreuse, Mika, and Yaoyao can easily trigger the weapon passive, restoring energy and enhancing their Elemental Burst performance. On the other hand, characters like Thoma, Candace, and Zhongli can benefit from increased HP and shield strength, but will require the assistance of a healer to trigger the weapon’s passive effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I obtain Rightful Reward in Genshin Impact?

You can obtain the blueprint of Rightful Reward from Fontaine’s blacksmith in Genshin Impact.

2. What resources are needed to craft Rightful Reward?

To craft Rightful Reward, you will need a Midlander Polearm Billet, Condessence Crystals, White Iron Chunks, and Mora.

3. How can I enhance Rightful Reward in Genshin Impact?

You can enhance Rightful Reward by using the required resources at the crafting bench. Make sure to have enough Midlander Polearm Billets for enhancement.

4. Which characters are suitable for using Rightful Reward?

Rightful Reward is ideal for HP-based polearm characters such as Chevreuse, Mika, Yaoyao, Thoma, Candace, and Zhongli.

Sources: Genshin Impact Official Website, Sportskeeda