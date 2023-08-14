The Journey of Genshin Impact: From Accusations to Success

Gacha game Genshin Impact has become one of the most profitable projects worldwide, but its early days were met with accusations. Comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild led many to claim it was a copycat, even prompting some individuals to destroy their PS4 consoles in protest.

In a recent interview, HoYoverse co-founder Liu ‘Dawei’ Wei shed light on the challenges the company faced during this difficult period. Speaking in Shanghai, he revealed that his young and inexperienced development team was deeply affected by the negative response, leaving them in tears and questioning their decisions.

The game’s development occurred in two phases, with the first area, Monstadt, drawing heavy comparisons to Breath of the Wild. Recognizing the need for originality, Dawei motivated his team by encouraging them to create an unseen part of Genshin Impact. This led to the development of Liyue, the game’s second primary region, which received a much more positive reception. From there, Genshin Impact’s popularity skyrocketed, ultimately making it one of the leading games globally.

Despite its unprecedented success, Dawei admitted that if he had known about the challenges they would face, Genshin Impact may never have been made. HoYoverse lacked experience in open-world development at the time and even lacked a suitable game engine. Nevertheless, the story of Genshin Impact showcases the triumph that can be achieved when one has a clear vision and remains committed to it.

The journey of Genshin Impact highlights how initial accusations can evolve into success when met with perseverance. It serves as a reminder that overcoming adversity and staying true to one’s vision can lead to remarkable achievements in the gaming industry and beyond.