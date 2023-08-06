Genesis Cloud: Revolutionizing VFX and Rendering with Cloud Computing Solutions

Genesis Cloud, a European cloud infrastructure provider, will be showcasing their expertise in cloud computing for accelerators at SIGGRAPH 2023. Specializing in Machine Learning, Rendering, Blockchain, Transcoding, and IT Security-related workloads, Genesis Cloud offers cost-optimized GPUs that provide efficiency, affordability, and sustainability.

At booth number 1129 in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Conference Center, attendees can learn about Genesis Cloud’s cloud computing solutions. Their high-performance environment is supported by enterprise-grade data centers and server infrastructure, utilizing consumer-grade cards from Nvidia. They also introduce commercial-grade cards and non-GPU accelerators to meet specific needs, such as LLMs and Generative AI, showcasing their commitment to innovation.

The success of Genesis Cloud’s platform is highlighted through a testimonial from Miguel Espada, CEO and Co-founder of Espadaysantacruz Studio. He commends the flexibility and scalability of Genesis Cloud for a project involving AI and cloud rendering, which generated over 1.3 million unique videos.

Genesis Cloud’s transparent pricing and organizational features make it an attractive option for both personal and business use. Their easy-to-use cloud-based working environment allows users to offload peaks and extend their capabilities at competitive prices.

If you’re interested in experiencing the high performance and low cost of Genesis Cloud, visit booth 1129 and speak to their team. You can also sign up to receive free credits for new instances and explore how Genesis Cloud can support your creative vision.

(Note: This article has been rewritten and formatted. The author information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes have been removed.)